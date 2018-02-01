Attack on Titan 2 Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed, Including New Steelbook

Earlier today we shared a brand new video detailing just how combat will work in the upcoming Attack on Titan 2 sequel. Now, Koei Tecmo has revealed even more about the game based on the hit anime and manga series, including which costumes will be available as a pre-order bonus and the steelbook that can be looted.

Bad news out of the way first. The sweet new steelbook is only available as a pre-order bonus for the European audience. So, if you’re not in the area and want to get your hands on this – time to either scope out Ebay or become friends with someone really quickly. The rest of bonuses are international, so at least there is that compensation!

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few news clothing options are available for those that choose to pre-purchase the new game. Levi looks as slick as ever with his short self, and even Bertholdt is looking pretty dapper for his traitor self.

Different Bonuses:

Europe

Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Reiner, and Bertholdt plainclothes

PlayStation 4 Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levil plainclothes



US

Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levil, Christa, Ymir, Reiner, and Bertholdt plain clothes

PlayStation 4 Same as Xbox and Nintendo Switch with an additional six PlayStation avatars



Attack on Titan 2 is set to release in the west for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 20th, with a Japanese release date slated a little earlier on the 15th. For more about the game:

Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.