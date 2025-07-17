New Roblox Deal Brings Twilight, Like a Dragon, and More to the Game

In large part, Roblox is popular because of the creativity it affords individuals to design their own games. From cozy spinoffs like Grow a Garden to RPGs like Lionhearts, the variety within Roblox is truly impressive. And now, a new licensing deal is going to let gamers flex their creativity in a whole new way. Players will be able to create their own Roblox games using officially licensed IP from a vast catalog of options from Lionsgate, Netflix, Sega, and more.

The team at Roblox announced a goal of bringing more licenses to the platform last year. Now, the new Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog will let game developers partner with brands to create Roblox experiences based on their IP. This will streamline the process of licensing brands for Roblox games, making it easier for new experiences to emerge using familiar and beloved properties. And the initial list of available licenses has some surprisingly big names. Many of these brands have had Roblox experiences before, but now, the gates could be open for an influx of new officially licensed creations.

Right now, the licensing catalog within Roblox only offers 7 properties to choose from. That is expected to expand in the near future, though it’s unclear which new properties will be added. Right now, Roblox creators can apply to create experiences using the following IP:

Like a Dragon Franchise

Now You See Me Franchise

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Divergent Series

Saw Franchise

The Twilight Saga

In addition to these properties, Roblox already has plans to add Kodansha’s Blue Lock and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to the mix in the near future.

Although these properties are available in the Roblox licensing catalog, that doesn’t mean you can run off and create a new experience right away. There’s still a process to request use of the license for your specific Roblox creation. Here’s what to know about the new license platform.

How the Roblox License Catalog Works

When you click on a specific IP within the Roblox Licenses Catalog, you’ll see some key details about working with that IP. This includes the Revenue share amount, timing, and any restrictions associated with using that property in your Roblox experience.

There is also a statement about how the IP holders expect their property to be used. In the case of the Like a Dragon franchise, this includes a request that “your works stay true to the world and lore as portrayed in [the series’] canonical entries.” There are also eligibility requirements for users, such as daily active users and maturity of content.

After reviewing these details, interested parties can click the “Request License” button to begin the process. The application includes four steps, including selecting your created experience, acknowledging the licensing terms, and then submitting the request. In all, it’s a fairly streamlined way to work with an existing IP, but will still require some work from creators.

If you’re not a Roblox creator but enjoy playing games on the platform, this news could still be exciting. It may well mean that we’ll soon see new experiences centered on Twilight, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. Some of these IPs already have some Roblox games to offer, but with the licenses up for grabs more broadly, it’s only a matter of time before some creative new spins on the IP emerge.

