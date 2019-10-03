New Avengers: Damage Control Trailer Has Marvel Fans Thinking Shuri Will Become Ironheart

Today, Marvel and ILMxLAB made waves with the announcement of Avengers: Damage Control, a new virtual-reality experience that will allow Marvel fans to fight alongside their favorite heroes. That said, since the announcement, fans have been dissecting the trailer and speculating over it, and some are convinced Marvel is getting ready to make Shuri Ironheart. Whether this is true or not, who knows. For now, it’s nothing more than a theory, but many are convinced the experience will link with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Princess of Wakanda will become Ironheart in the MCU.

For those that don’t know: Ironheart, in the comics, is Riri Williams. After Tony Stark can’t continue on as Iron Man, many try to step in and fill his shoes, but it’s Riri Williams as Ironheart who gains the most attention and traction, and ultimately it is she who succeeds Stark. Meanwhile, Shuri is the Princess of Wakanda, daughter of T’Chaka and Ramonda, and the leader of the Wakandan Design Group in the MCU. She’s an innovator responsible for creating Wakanda’s modern technology, and now some speculating Marvel fans think she will go onto create the Ironheart suit and assume the mantle of the character in the MCU. Again, whether this will happen, who knows, but some fans are pretty convinced it’s exactly what Marvel has up its sleeve:

Avengers: Damage Control will release on October 18 in select locations at The Void. For more news, media, and information on the experience, click here.