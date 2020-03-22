Marvel’s Avengers: Black Widow Preview Reveals Her First Meeting With Taskmaster

If you were somehow not already aware, Marvel Comics has been publishing tie-prequel comics for the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics. The latest and greatest of these, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Widow #1, is set to release this coming Wednesday, and ahead of that, the company has shared a new five-page preview that reveals something interesting: Widow’s first meeting with Taskmaster. Well, we assume. It’s… complicated.

In the preview, which you can check out in full if you keep reading, Widow is set to train with S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives after defecting from the Red Room/Russia. This all takes place prior to the story of the game, by the way, so it’s not really spoilers so much as setup. Anyway, at the end of the preview, Fury tasks Widow with learning how to lead S.H.I.E.L.D. teams from a man named “Tony Masters.” Does that name ring a bell? It should!

Tony Masters, at least in the comics, is one of the many names that has been given to Taskmaster in the past. We know Taskmaster features in the video game, as he takes part in the massive A-Day attack during it’s prologue, fighting Black Widow on the bridge as part of what appears to be a distraction. It’s unclear whether this “Tony Masters” in the new comic is the Taskmaster from the game, but if he isn’t, that’s a highly suspicious name to give that character.

Here’s the solicit information for Marvel’s Avengers: Black Widow #1, which releases this coming Wednesday, March 25th:

Writer: Christos N. Gage

Artist: Michele Bandini

Cover Artist: Stonehouse

THE SUPER SPY STARS IN THE FINAL ADVENTURE BEFORE THE LAUNCH OF MARVEL’S AVENGERS!

Former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff has joined SHIELD, but when a spectre from her past resurfaces, where do her loyalties really lie? And what is the source of her deadly feud with the villainous TASKMASTER? Solve the mystery in this adventure leading up to the upcoming MARVEL’S AVENGERS video game as we explore a key episode from the dramatic saga of the woman called BLACK WIDOW!

Here’s the official description for the Marvel’s Avengers video game, on which the comic is based:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

As previously mentioned, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Widow #1 releases this Wednesday, March 25th, for $3.99. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Keep reading to check out the full cover art and five-page preview!

