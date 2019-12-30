Marvel’s Avengers LEGO Sets Seemingly Confirm 2 New Heroes

At the moment, the number of confirmed playable characters in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game is fairly small: Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) are it. Captain Marvel, given Khan’s inclusion, is heavily speculated, of course, but developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have been fairly quiet so far about any other additions. Which is why the inclusion of two entirely different heroes in what appears to be upcoming Marvel’s Avengers LEGO sets is noteworthy.

More specifically, the LEGO sets Avengers Speeder Bike Attack and Avengers Truck Take-down, ostensibly set to go on sale at the turn of the year, include minifigs for Black Panther and Hawkeye, respectively. Now, notably, neither of the two aforementioned sets above actually make any mention of the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game. There’s some scant references to recreating scenes from the movies, but they are otherwise both fairly generic.

So, why are we confident enough to post here, if there’s nothing officially linking them together? First and foremost, there’s the timing, but even ignoring that, there’s the fact that AIM are the villains here. If you want to chalk even that up to coincidence, there’s some fairly indisputable proof even beyond that: the design for the game’s version of Captain America and Iron Man are seemingly being used for the minifigs in the sets.

You can check out a closer look at both minifigs, as well as the others that come with their respective sets, below:

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

