Marvel's Avengers Developer Reveals How Thor: Ragnarok Influenced the Game

Developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have been pulling the curtain back a bit on the upcoming Marvel's Avengers video game with the recent War Table stream, interviews, and so on after a period of relative silence following its delay. In a recent interview with lead combat designer Vince Napoli, for example, it was revealed that the popular movie Thor: Ragnarok played an influence on both how Thor plays in the game and the character's pitch.

"There's a scene in Thor: Ragnarok where Odin tells Thor that he's not the god of hammers," Napoli told IGN, further going on to explain that the pitch for the character in the game was that he would be both the god of hammers and the god of thunder and lightning. Which, if the most recent trailers and images are any indications, has absolutely turned out to be the case in the final product.

"The coolest thing about his combat is that you can trigger his Odinforce and [Thor can] electrify himself, protect himself, counter enemies," he added. "But it also has a unique property that it adds to every single one of his attacks. And it isn't just as simple as, 'Oh, it just adds lightning damage.' It completely changes the impact or the effect that it will have on the enemy. So you can see what it does and modify each of his attacks."

People around the world have turned their backs on the Avengers. Ms. Marvel must reassemble her role models while facing AIM's leader, George Tarleton, who has his own vision for the future. 🔬 Watch the Story Trailer from the inaugural Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/gkPExwUVHR — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 24, 2020

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What did you think of the recent War Table reveals? Are you excited to check out Marvel's Avengers when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.