Marvel’s Avengers Game Gets Delayed

Square Enix’s upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game has been delayed, the developer announced on Tuesday morning. An update on the game’s development was shared through Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics site to say that the game was being pushed to September 4th instead of its previous release window in May. Square Enix called the delay a “difficult decision” that’s been made to make sure the “ultimate Avengers gaming experience” is delivered when the game is officially released.

The update on the game can be seen here from Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg, co-heads of the Crystal Dynamics studio. The pair said that the studio will be spending additional development time working on tuning and polishing the game to meet the standards Avengers fans hold.

“As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world,” the update read. “When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

The statement closed with an apology and a guarantee that the extra time spent on the game will be worth the wait.

“The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us,” the statement continued. “We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.”

It’s unclear what the exact reason for the delay is from what’s been provided in the statement. The game has been shown off multiple times since its initial reveal, and we’ve already seen examples of some parts of it that have been worked on between those showings of Marvel’s Avengers.

Square Enix previously announced that Marvel’s Avengers would release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15th. It’s unclear if the release date will still be the same across all platforms now that it’s been delayed.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on September 4th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a 17% discount (you won’t be charged until it ships).

