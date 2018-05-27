Backbone Is Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Earlier this month, we reported on Backbone, a new pixel art cinematic noir with stealth and action elements that had launch a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter. Fast-forward to today, and the campaign is over, and it was a success.

The campaign raised a grand total of $95,280 CA across 2,362 backers, smashing its $49,358 funding goal. At the time of the Kickstarter’s launch, Backbone was said to be coming to PC, Mac, Linux, and “consoles.” But now that the campaign is over and successful, developer Egg Nut has announced that the game will now be shipping on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, when it launches sometime next year.

At the moment, it is unclear if the game will launch on all platforms simultaneously, but until there is word otherwise, it’s probably safe to assume it will.

While Backbone is still a little ways off, Egg Nut has announced that a demo of the game will be released sometime this summer.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Backbone is a pixel art cinematic adventure with stealth and action elements. As a private investigator Howard Lotor you are set to solve detective cases, interrogate witnesses, explore the intriguing retrofuturistic Vancouver, and sneak your way to safety using smell-based stealth mechanics.

Backbone collides the visual and social contrasts of film noir with anthropomorphic animals and dystopian fiction. Crawl through the dark alleys of pixelated Vancouver, and experience the impactful storyline focused on themes of power and prejudice.

Gameplay

The heart of Backbone is world exploration, investigation and stealth. Become a detective: collect crucial pieces of evidence on the crime scene, interrogate witnesses, solve puzzles using in-game objects, and sneak around hostile enviornments using your sense of smell.

Story

The planet is sprawling with anthropomorphic animal species. Streets of Vancouver are overgrown with ivy and humongous trees, branches and vines piercing through the concrete, and huge flowers nesting on top of the roofs.

The Great Apes call themselves the founding fathers of this world, and they are the moral, ethical and political compass of the society.

Vancouver is surrounded by huge walls from every side to make sure that no one from across it intrudes in the utopic society constructed so carefully by the Great Apes.

Howard Lotor is a raccoon private investigator. His mundane life is interrupted with the appearance of a powerful technology that can blur the lines of conventional order and change the society forever.