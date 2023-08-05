Baldur's Gate 3 Players Want One Feature Added More Than Anything Else

Baldur's Gate 3 is already a hit by Steam's metrics with the game dominating charts right now and tons of hours already played, and considering how long the game is supposed to be, players are going to be spending many, many more hours in Larian Studios' new game. That also means spending a lot of time with whatever character (or characters) you make in Baldur's Gate 3 which has led people to notice one glaring omission: There's no way right now to change up your character's appearance. Amid the praises showering the game, that one missing feature is an addition that people are desperately wanting right now.

A quick look within some of the more active Baldur's Gate 3 communities right now will show you just how badly people want to be able to change up their characters' appearances. Much has been said about the character creation system already and how long players' spend in it, but as anyone who's made an RPG character knows, things always look a bit different once you actually get into the game given that people are actually moving around, lighting and expressions vary, and so on.

One of the more popular posts within the Baldur's Gate 3 Reddit community right now is from a player who said they "will do anything" to change their appearance while lamenting how "stupid looking" their Orc is after overlooking some of the hair and facial hair options and now being stuck with the character. It is possible to change things like the outfit you're wearing, of course, but as far as facial features, hair, and other choices settled on at the start of the game, you're out of luck if you're looking for something new.

"The game is absolutely splendid, but... we need a barber!" reads another post begging Larian to add a barber or some kind of appearance-changing feature back at players' camps. "With all the inks to change the colors of our armor and the possibilities to customize our character, we NEED to be able to add some scars, change our hairstyle in during the game to add more flavour to our travels."

The game's already gotten one post-launch hotfix that took care of a bunch of bugs, but in the first substantial content update that'll come down the line, people are hoping that Larian will add this sort of feature or will at least address it in some way.