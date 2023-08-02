Baldur's Gate 3 Freebies Given Away Ahead of Launch

Baldur's Gate 3 is officially out on August 3 on PC, meaning players only have to wait a few more hours before getting their hands on it. Unfortunately, there's no option to pre-load the game, so you'll have to wait a bit longer than you might like. That said, the team at GOG is sweetening the pot just a little by providing a free Goodie Bag that includes a selection of different cosmetics to use outside of the game to show everyone how much you're loving Baldur's Gate 3 once you start up your playthrough.

To be clear, none of the items you'll be getting in the Goodie Bag will have any impact on your playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3, so don't feel like you need to buy it to have everything the game has to offer. Instead, GOG is partnering with developer Larian Studios to give fans a few cosmetics. The first thing in the Goodie Bag is a collection of Baldur's Gate 3 emojis and stickers that have been created by Junha Kim aka Orknology. These go straight into your GOG library and can be used in chats to show other players that you're a massive BG3 fan.

Less than 24 hours until Baldur's Gate 3 releases on PC! Remember to check your timezone in our map below, get your supplies, gather your party.

See you soon 👀https://t.co/nvy6CAcIXU — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 (@baldursgate3) August 2, 2023

The other side of the freebies is a selection of BG3 wallpapers. Of course, you'll get versions that scale to your desktop and mobile devices, meaning you can bring the digital art with you anywhere. Again, this isn't a must-have collection of content, but it does give you some Baldur's Gate 3 emojis for Discord and a nice selection of wallpapers to use for your background across your different devices. Plus, it's free, making it an easy pick-up for any BG3 fan.

Those fans are about to be a lot more excited as the full release for Baldur's Gate 3 hits on August 3. Of course, it's only the PC version that comes out at that time, as the PlayStation 5 version is slated for September 6. There has been quite a bit of talk about an eventual Xbox Series X/S version down the line, but Larian hasn't officially confirmed a date for that yet.