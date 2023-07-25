Is Baldur's Gate 3 Coming to Xbox Consoles?

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 is nearly upon us, as long as you're playing on PC, of course, The PC version of the RPG is now coming out on August 3 after Larian decided to move up the game's release date by nearly a month, seemingly to get out of the way of Bethesda's Starfield. However, the PlayStation 5 version of the game won't actually be released until September 6, which is technically a very slight delay from its original date as it was set to come out alongside the PC version. That leaves only Xbox Series X/S owners waiting in the wind, hoping to hear some news about Baldur's Gate 3 on their console. Let's take a look at if BG3 is coming to Xbox and when it'll be here if it is.

Will Baldur's Gate 3 Coming to Xbox Series X/S?

Fortunately, there's a relatively easy answer to this question. Baldur's Gate 3 is likely coming to Xbox Series X/S. The issue is that we don't currently have any real idea of when the game will eventually come to the platform. Earlier this year, the developer stated that the team had a build in the works, but ran into issues with spilt-screen co-op, especially on the Xbox Series S. Because of that, Larian Studios doesn't yet feel comfortable officially announcing the Xbox Series X/S version, but it is likely coming.

(Photo: Larian)

That said, things always change in development, so we may never hear about a BG3 release on an Xbox platform. However, Larian is doing everything it possibly can to get the game ready for the console, they just "don't want to get people's hopes up until [they're] sure [they] can deliver." That's a commendable stance from the developer, but we'll likely hear more about a Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox release in the coming months.

For now, you'll be able to pick up Baldur's Gate 3 on PC on August 3 and PS5 on September 6. At the time of writing, there is also currently a deal available that lets you get the PC Digital Deluxe Edition for the same price as the Standard Edition. If you're wanting to get that extra content, it's definitely worth checking out.