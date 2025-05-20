Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Notes for Latest Hotfix Revealed With Cross-Play Fixes and More

Baldur’s Gate 3 might be done with major content patches, but that doesn’t mean Larian Studios plans to abandon us in Faerun entirely. Since dropping the highly anticipated Patch 8, Larian has released a few hotfixes to address bugs and gameplay issues. Today, Baldur’s Gate 3 received Hotfix #32, which provides additional fixes for crossplay, modding, and crashes. The post from Larian also offers some additional tips on how to navigate cross-play, which is helpful because it can be a bit tricky to figure out on your own.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 update will iron out a few bugs, including savegame deletion issues, gameplay issues with the main menu, and cross-play being enabled for non-cross-play sessions. A few potential crashes on various platforms were addressed in the update, as well. One crash fix related to the Modding Toolkit will roll out later today, but the other changes from today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix should be available to download on all platforms shortly.

Before we jump into the patch notes from today’s update, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out a little tidbit in the note from Larian. The developer noted that wrapping up Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3 marked “the beginning of an exciting new journey ahead” and that Larian “can’t wait to share more with [fans] soon.” In other words, we might get details about Larian’s next big project soon enough. But until then, we’ve got more fixes for Baldur’s Gate 3 to review, so let’s get to those patch notes!

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Notes for Hotfix #32

Gale is sad there are no more major updates for baldur’s gate 3, but there are always mods

To see everything that’s getting patched up in today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 update, see the Patch Notes from Larian below:

MODDING

Toolkit

The update to the toolkit will begin rolling out later today

Fixed a potential crash caused by entering invalid control characters when renaming or creating resources.

GAME

Crashes and Performance

Fixed a crash when changing input mode while launching a multiplayer game.

Fixed a crash on Xbox cross-play when suspending the game while transitioning between regions.

Fixed a crash when playing on split-screen with DLSS on Vulkan.

Fixed some potential crashes and performance issues as a result of auras trying to apply themselves to items that can’t have auras.

New Subclasses

Fixed a bug causing Starry Forms to be removed by the Shadow Curse.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug on multiplayer where the client’s avatar would appear invisible until they moved around.

Fixed a bug causing the game world and the Main Menu background to appear black after you return to them from Character Creation.

Cross-Play

Fixed a bug letting you enable cross-play and invite players while running a non-cross-play session. If you want your friends to join you in an existing campaign, you’ll need to make sure the save you want to use has cross-play enabled. Find out how by reading on below!

UI and Tooltips

Fixed some developer text appearing on the Upcast Bonus tooltip when upcasting Shadow Blade.

Fixed a bug causing the latest savegame to get deleted instead of the currently selected one if you quickly spam the delete button.

Fixed the ‘Enable’ button being greyed out in the Mod Verification window while using a controller.

Made sure the Direct Connect option doesn’t show up in the cross-play settings, where it is not possible to use.

Art

Half Plate Armour +2 having missing material for male halflings and causing clipping on female gnomes.

Along with this patch, Larian also shared an in-depth how to for enabling cross-play and adding friends via your Larian account. You can check out the full details on using cross-play in Baldur’s Gate 3 via their post on Steam.