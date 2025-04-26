Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Discover Hidden Minthara Storyline Thanks to Patch 8

Many gamers are diving back into Baldur’s Gate 3 or playing the Game of the Year winner for the first time following its massive Patch 8 update. Though the patch added several major new features like cross-play and photo mode, there’s a lot to uncover with the update, which has a truly staggering list of patch notes. One character that got several updates to help her more easily integrate into the storyline is Minthara, which has led to a surprising discovery.

Minthara’s name appears in the Patch 8 notes 20 different times, as the update brought in several fixes that make her more likely to show up and speak to the player. So, while the information that players are running into has been in the game for a long time, many fans have yet to encounter it because many of Minthara’s previous glitches and behaviors relegated her to the sidelines in many playthroughs. The lore in question relates to an abandoned storyline that involves Minthara having a child or potentially being pregnant during the game’s events.

While this storyline was ultimately cut from Baldur’s Gate 3, some remnants were discovered in the game’s code where several different characters reference Mithara being pregnant. Now, players have found that a few lines of that dialogue can be triggered under specific circumstances. As shown in this gameplay clip from player Findrod Felagund, Minthara will reference a child in dialogue specifically after the player kills her, then speaks to her using the “Speak With Dead” spell. She references being a mother, finding a home for her child, and even speaks of a daughter along the line of questioning.

Minthara’s Pregnancy Storyline, Explained

It’s no secret that early concepts for Baldur’s Gate 3 involved a pregnancy storyline for Minthara. In fact, Larian has previously mentioned that there was a plotline involving Minthara being pregnant that would’ve emerged in Act 3, but it was ultimately scrapped. It’s possible this uncovered Speak with Dead dialogue relates to that, though it does sound much more like a reference to an already-born child than a pregnancy.

Players have encountered this and other dialogue relating to Minthara being pregnant or being a bother before thanks to data mines. However, it seems likely that something about Patch 8 has caused this specific dialogue sequence to resurface in the game itself. Whether that’s because of something in the code itself or just because more players are happening upon this situation, it’s led many to wonder about the potential of Minthara having a child or being pregnant and why this storyline was abandoned.

Some players speculate that the pregnancy would be part of a romance storyline with Minthara, suggesting that the player would be the child’s father. Others worry that the story could’ve had some darker implications, particularly with the Absolute being in control of Minthara during some of the game’s plot. Because Larian has never revealed their original intentions or shared why this storyline was removed, players are left to speculate about what might have been with these story remnants.

Given that Patch 8 is the last major content update for Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s unlikely we’ll ever learn more about this story, at least not in-game. There’s always the possibility that someone at Larian will eventually spill the details in an interview or other format, but as for the game itself, the Minthara we’ve got is likely the one we’ll have for the long haul. That said, if the dialogue being re-introduced was unintentional, it will likely be resolved in future minor hotfix updates, which aren’t out of the question.

