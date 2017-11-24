Bandai Namco’s Gundam Producer Has Big Prospects In Mind For Future Releases

The publishers at Bandai Namco has been publishing a number of Gundam games over the past few years, mainly with the Dynasty Warriors Gundam games that are produced by the series developer at Omega Force.

But this year, the company did something different with the highly entertaining robot combat game Gundam Versus, bringing fans in droves to the ridiculously over-the-top action and its loyal treatment of the Gundam franchise. (This on top of the many Gundam games that have become big hits in Japan, like Gundam Breaker.)

So what's next? Not much yet, but there could be some innovative stuff coming in the future.

While speaking with Dengeki PlayStation Magazine, Kotaro Usui, who served as a producer for games like SD Gundam G Generation Genesis, explained what the company may be lining up for 2018 – which actually serves as the fifth anniversary for the company's Gundam Breaker series, which is a big hit in Japan.

"Five years already?" he said. "That's so quick. However, we're still considering things for the next project, including its directions. So, at this point, nothing has been decided yet."

As far as what kind of project Usui would like to work on, he had a few neat ideas. "There are lots of things I want to do," he explained, "such as a Gundamn game that completely links with the anime show, a massively multiplayer Gundam game with large-scale battles, or a VR Gundam game where you can enjoy getting immersed into the battlefield."

For now, Usui is hard at work on finishing up Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 for release next year. There's no word if the game will find its way to our shores, but considering the success of Gundam Versus, that remains a distinct possibility.

We're not sure where the Gundam franchise will go next, but Bandai Namco is probably weighing a few ideas. The idea of a VR game doesn't sound too shabby at all, and we know a few fans that would be on board with a full-blown MMO.

For now, Gundam Versus is available on PlayStation 4, and we recommend it for fighting and anime fans.