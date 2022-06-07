Xbox Fans Believe New Banjo-Kazooie Game Could Be Getting Teased by Phil Spencer

✖

A number of Xbox fans have started to convince themselves that the video game publisher could soon be revealing a new game in the Banjo-Kazooie franchise. Outside of an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Xbox hasn't opted to do much with Banjo-Kazooie over the past decade. The last mainline entry in the series, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, was released all the way back in 2008. Despite this, fans are now starting to believe that Xbox head Phil Spencer could be teasing something tied to the property ahead of this weekend's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Within the past week, Xbox fans on ResetEra noticed that Spencer had recently played the original Banjo-Kazooie for a brief period of time on his personal Xbox account. Spencer only played the game for less than an hour but he ended up unlocking a single achievement before then moving on to other games. While this likely wouldn't mean much to most people, some Xbox fans (perhaps those with their tin foil hats on a bit too tight) inferred that Spencer could be teasing in a roundabout way that an announcement related to Banjo-Kazooie will be coming soon.

Even though this theory might sound far-fetched, Spencer is someone that has blatantly teased plenty of Xbox reveals in the past in odd ways. During past live streams that took place in his personal office, Spencer was known to hide objects on the shelves behind him that teased future announcements. In fact, he even tucked away an Xbox Series S console on his shelf at one point months before Microsoft even announced the platform.

Spencer is also well aware that some fans keep an eye on what he's playing through his Xbox achievements, so for him to pick up and play Banjo-Kazooie for even a short period of time is something that he knows people would have noticed. Whether or not he actually meant to tease something by briefly playing Banjo remains to be seen, but we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out as the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is set to transpire this Sunday on June 12th.

