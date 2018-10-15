Rumor: ‘Banjo Kazooie’ Xbox Announcement Could Happen At X018

In just a few weeks’ time, Microsoft will host its first X018 event in Mexico City, announcing a number of games for its Xbox One owners. And the company may have some surprises — including a real blast from the past.

A Rare fan by the name of VALEX recently posted an interesting theory on Twitter that has him believe that a new announcement for the Banjo Kazooie series could be made at the event next month. And he’s come up with some interesting proof to back him up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He brought up the old Xbox 360 game Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts, which is included in the Xbox One release Rare Replay that came out back in 2015. The 2008 release notes an Easter Egg asking if people will remember the game in a decade, in which it states in print on the bottom of a spinning stage, “Bear and bird’s first adventure. Will anyone remember Nuts and Bolts in a decade? Come back in 2018 and find out.” You can see a video for this below. (And for the record, the duo did have two N64 games before this — Banjo Kazooie and Banjo Tooie, both of which are also in Rare Replay.)

Of course, this could be nothing. But then VALEX dug up a couple of other things.

First up, he reminded us that the team at Totaku was introducing a new line of Conker’s Bad Fur Day and Banjo Kazooie collectibles and toys. Obviously, this could just be a line that ties in with nostalgia with the characters, since a lot of Rare fans still love them. But considering that Banjo Kazooie haven’t gotten a new game in a while, this could tie in with a potential release. (Keep in mind we’re also getting a cool statue from First 4 Figures too.)

Finally, he took an image from the profile of Paul Machacek, a long-time developer that’s worked with Rare. His profile now lists the likes of Battletoads, Donkey Kong, Banjo Kazooie and Viva Pinata, but as you can see from the picture below (from VALEX), there’s a title that’s missing.

(Photo: Twitter)

Machacek noted that the sequel mention above was just an Easter Egg he left, and that it “took weeks for anyone to notice.” But what if the long-rumored Banjo-Threeie may be happening? After all, Rare’s only project right now is updates to its previously released Sea of Thieves, so it might just be planning something new.

Now, take all of this with a grain of salt. It could be nothing. But if this does tie in with a new Banjo adventure, it’ll definitely be something that Rare fans remember for some time. And who knows, they might just root through older games to see what other secrets they can find.

We’ll let you know what goes down at X018 when it takes place on November 10. You can learn more about the show here, including where it’ll be live-streamed.

In the meantime, check out the previous Banjo adventures in Rare Replay, available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X.