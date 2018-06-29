‘Barack Fu: The Adventures of Dirty Barry’ Gets Surprise Reveal Trailer

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is available now, and it’s exactly what you think it is. Today, it was revealed that a special bonus game was included in all physical copies of Shaq Fu, and it stars none other than Barack Obama. The name of the game? Barack Fu: The Adventures of Dirty Barry. We couldn’t make this up if we tried. Check out the reveal trailer above.

So here’s the deal: Many of you got Shaq Fu for free or paid for a digital version, but if you dished out for the physical edition, this bonus game will be playable starting tomorrow. This is a timed exclusive, so you won’t be able to find Barack Fu anywhere else, at least not for a bit.

Here’s the official description from this morning’s press release:

“This independently created and produced game features a brand new hero, this one is not an endorsed celebrity but a parody of one of the greatest heroes of our time. Some fool has been icing celebrities and he ain’t slowing down. When the fuzz can’t crack the case and the private dicks don’t have a clue, Dirty Barry gets the call. Jet to Paris and even outer space, battling crazy bosses and their mad minions as the ex-POTUS-on-notice dispenses justice for all.”

Battle fashionistas, politicians, robots, clones, hackers, flying derrières, and rappers with your raw fists and smoking hot lead.

Call in a “Peace Prize” drone strike to flatten your foes in an instant.

Slip into Dirty Barry mode and rack up a killstreak with your handy assault rifle and an abundant supply of grenades.

Take out the bad guys from a distance with a variety of firearms, including a shotgun, railgun, and machine gun.

String together power moves like the Barack ‘n Rolla and South Side Smash to create devastating combos.

We hope that this isn’t a major spoiler, but we’ve heard that Kanye West (or someone who very closely resembles Kanye) also makes an appearance in the game, so there’s a chance that we may have already identified the villain who keeps offing other celebrities. Yeah, it just keeps getting weirder.

There you have it. If you’re dying to play Barack Fu, then you can still find physical versions of Shaq Fu for Xbox One and PS4 for $30, and because the Switch tax is a real thing, you can find it for Nintendo Switch for $40.