Batman 1989 Fan Game Perfectly Recreates the Tim Burton Classic

More than 30 years after its release, the 1989 Batman movie has inspired an incredible fan made video game. Developed by Indie Path, the game is called I Am Batman, and it features a faithful take on the world of the Tim Burton film. The demo was apparently made in Unreal Engine 4, and its art style is nothing short of amazing; it perfectly emulates the darkness that permeated the original film. From the streets of Gotham City, to the Batcave itself, everything looks and feels faithful to the movie. Readers can check out a 20-minute video of gameplay footage at the top of this page. For fans of the film, it really is a must-watch.

The video stands as a strong testament to the impact of the movie, and to the fans that still love it. Michael Keaton's performance as Batman remains one of the most beloved in s superhero movie, and that version is captured perfectly in the demo. Batman looks and moves exactly like the actor. Unfortunately, Indie Path's video makes it more than clear that there are no plans to release this as "an executable video game." Beneath the game's logo, there's even a line that refers to it as a "non-commercial fan game." As such, those hoping to play this for themselves will just have to watch the video above with a bit of jealousy. Perhaps interest in the video will convince Warner Bros. to make an official game in this style!

For now, fans will just have to settle for the first game based on the 1989 Batman film. Released on the Nintendo Entertainment System just a few short months after the film's release, Batman is often considered one of the best superhero games of all-time. Of course, the game's 8-bit graphics don't quite capture the look and feel of the Tim Burton film in quite the same way that Indie Path's project does, but fans dying to play an official game based on the movie can always seek that one out!

Those hoping to see more of Indie Path's work can see additional art at their Instagram page right here.

What do you think of the video from Indie Path? Would you like to play a game based on the 1989 Batman movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Reset Era]