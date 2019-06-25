Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Wants Rocksteady Studios to Make More Batman Games

Rocksteady Studios’ highly acclaimed game Batman: Arkham Knight has been out for four years as of this month. The studio celebrated the anniversary on June 23rd by thanking all of its fans for taking on the role of Batman and fighting crime throughout several games, and one of the most instrumental people in the history of Batman had something to say about it. Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in DC’s animated series, Rocksteady’s games, and more asked why the Batman games have to stop at Arkham Knight.

Conroy, the actor who voiced Batman in Rocksteady’s Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight games, retweeted Rocksteady’s celebration tweet about the game’s fourth anniversary and said “But why stop there?!!” It’s a tweet that probably came from tons of Rocksteady and Batman fans in some form or another, but it’s got some extra weight behind it coming from Conroy. His own fans responded to his message and said not to tease them as some hoped deep down that this might be some sort of tease for the future of Rocksteady’s Batman games.

But why stop there?!! https://t.co/QgHmBm6e2F — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) June 24, 2019

Don’t tease us like this Kevin. pic.twitter.com/JBBNy9Y0KJ — Scott Mackie (@ScottMackie1993) June 24, 2019

@RocksteadyGames please, give this man what he wants. — The Arkham Channel (@ArkhamChannel) June 25, 2019

A new Batman game from WB Montreal? is @RocksteadyGames Making a Justice League game with you reprising the role of Batman? 🤔 I literally can’t wait anymore it’s been 4 years since Knight and 6 since Arkham Origins 😭 — Brad (@bradgame64) June 24, 2019

Rocksteady definitely does have a new game in the works, but there’s no telling who or what it could be about right now. There have been all sorts of guesses about which characters it might star that ranged from Batman to Superman to something called “Outlaws,” though that game looks like it’s not the real deal since it should’ve been revealed already based on some “leaked” information. Rocksteady has provided updates on its project sporadically with the most recent news being that there would be no news at this year’s E3. The studio’s co-founder and game director Sefton Hill said that Rocksteady wouldn’t be present at E3 but would instead be “hard at work on our next big project.”

These rumors and speculations don’t give us any solid idea of what Rocksteady is working on though, so for now, they’re all we’ve got until the studio makes an announcement.