New Batman Arkham Game Reportedly Cancelled

A new game in the Batman Arkham series has reportedly been cancelled. Over the past decade, publisher WB Games has done very little with its acclaimed Batman series. In the wake of Batman: Arkham Knight launching in 2015, the only mainline games in the franchise to come about that boast the series name have been Batman: Arkham VR and Batman: Arkham Shadow. Released in 2024, Batman: Arkham Shadow is the latest entry in the series and, while it was exclusive to Meta Quest 3 VR headsets, ended up garnering quite a bit of acclaim from players and critics alike. Sadly, for those holding out hope to see a follow-up, it sounds like this will now never happen.

Coming by way of Aftermath, it was said that a sequel to Batman: Arkham Shadow was in the works at Meta. Rather than being handled by Camouflaj, which was the studio behind Arkham Shadow, Sanzaru Games was reportedly helming the project. Unfortunately, Sanzaru was shuttered entirely by Meta this week as part of massive layoffs at the company. As a result, all projects that Sanzaru was working on were scrapped, which means that this new Batman game also seemingly met its end.

The report goes on to state that Camouflaj will not be shut down by Meta, which would make one think that this Batman project could be shifted over to the Arkham Shadow studio. However, Meta’s layoffs have also heavily impacted Camouflaj, which has resulted in a very small crew being left at the company. These remaining Camouflaj employees are said to be shifting their focus to a “new user experience” for upcoming Meta hardware. In short, Meta’s entire focus on developing games for Meta Quest headsets seems to be over.

While it’s greatly upsetting to hear what has happened to Camouflaj, Sanzaru, and everyone else impacted by these Meta layoffs, the Batman Arkham series could still continue in the future. Previous reports have asserted that Rocksteady Games, the studio behind the original Batman Arkham trilogy, is working on a new installment in the series right now. Rocksteady previously released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2024, which bombed both commercially and critically. To get back on track, Rocksteady is now looking to return to Batman with a new entry that likely won’t release for a few more years.

