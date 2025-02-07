New Batman Game From Rocksteady Reportedly in the Works (But It’s Very Far Away)

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might have let Warner Bros. Games down, Batman remains one of DC’s most recognizable and beloved franchises. Naturally, that means WB Games keeps returning to that well for new video game ideas, even if they don’t all see the light of day. While life-service Batman got shelved, fans of the Dark Knight don’t need to give up hope just yet. Reportedly, the developer behind the Batman: Arkham games might have another project in the works – but gamers won’t be seeing it any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocksteady has a solid history of crafting excellent single-player games like the Batman: Arkham trilogy. However, their pivot to a multiplayer format with Suicide Squad clearly left much to be desired. Pivoting away from single-player to create yet another online shooter was part of the problem, though clearly the appetite for a superhero PvP shooter is out there if Marvel Rivals is any indication. But in this case, Rocksteady might have done better sticking with what it does best – singleplayer games centered on the hero, not the villains.

The ill-fated Suicide Squad game

New reports from Bloomberg suggest that Rocksteady does indeed plan to pivot back to single-player games with their next project. And allegedly, it will be a return to the Batman franchise, which is exciting for those who enjoyed the Arkham games from the studio.

Fans Shouldn’t Expect New Batman Game Any Time Soon

Much like Wonder Woman fans looking to WB for their promised video game based on the heroine, Batman fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the new game. With other potential Batman titles scrapped in recent years, anything is possible at this point. The reported Rocksteady Batman project is little more than a whisper at this point, with the studio simply saying they hope to return to a single-player game in the Batman universe. So far, that’s pretty much all we know, though sources also say the project is years away from coming into being.

After the reception of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and its messy ending, Rocksteady doesn’t have the most goodwill with gamers right now. Even so, Batman: Arkham is one of the most popular Batman games of recent years, earning both fan and critical praise. Though recent entries in the series have pivoted to the controversial VR model, even those have been relatively well received as far as it goes. Clearly, single-player Batman games are more Rocksteady’s speed than what they attempted with Suicide Squad.

The future direction of Batman games remains unclear

Whether the new game will be VR or return to a more traditional mode isn’t yet clear. However, given that the VR entries in the series weren’t handled by Rocksteady, it’s likely this will be something more in line with Batman: Arkham Asylum and the like. At this stage, we have pretty much no details about the project aside from it being Batman, single-player, and from Rocksteady Studios. If the game does come into being, it likely won’t be for many years yet, though it’s possible we might learn something more about the project sooner than that.

Are you hoping for another Batman game from Rocksteady? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!