New Batman Arkham Game May Release Way Sooner Than You Think

✖

The new Batman Arkham game, believed to be called Batman: Gotham Knights, may release way sooner than you think. At the moment of publishing, Warner Bros. Montreal hasn't revealed what is presumably a PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game, but it's expected that will change on August 22 at DC FanDome. And it looks like not only will the game be revealed at the show, but a somewhat imminent release date may be shared as well.

Earlier this year, rumors made the rounds claiming the game is much further along in development than most people think, and could release as early as this fall. At the time, the month of November was loosely thrown around.

For a while, these claims were shrugged off by many. And the deeper we got into 2020 with no reveal, the more people gave up hope of seeing a new Batman game this year. Yet today, Epic Games announced a new collaboration with DC and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in the form of Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle, a special bundle including special DC skins like Joker and Poison Ivy.

They say laughter is the best medicine, right Batman? 💊 Create some chaos, wreak some havoc, and embrace the madness with The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex Outfits, available November 17 in The Last Laugh Bundle. Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Jr4UbyIOGE pic.twitter.com/WbLK5DEUPV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

Now, I know what you're thinking: what does this have to do with the new Batman game? Well, concretely, nothing. However, as James Sigfield points out over on Twitter the timing between this announcement and the expected reveal of Batman: Gotham Knights at DC FanDome is interesting to say the least.

As noted, this new bundle could be a sign of a much larger collaboration that includes the new Batman game. If that's the case, it's possible the bundle's November 17 release hints at a November release for the new Batman game. And this brings us full circle to the aforementioned November rumors.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. While there seems to be something to all of these rumors and bits of speculation, nothing here is official. Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about whether or not the new Batman game is releasing sooner than expected. DC FanDome is now just a week away.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.