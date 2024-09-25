Batman: Arkham Shadow Will Be Cheaper to Play for Many

The next game in the Batman: Arkham franchise, Batman: Arkham Shadow, finally has a release date and will be cheaper to play than expected. Since its reveal earlier this year, the main sticking point that many have had with Arkham Shadow is that it's going to be exclusively available on Meta Quest 3. As a result, those who don't already have the latest version of Meta's flagship VR device would have to fork over $500 at a minimum before then buying Batman: Arkham Shadow in tandem. Fortunately, a cheaper alternative has now come about right before the game's launch.

As of today, Meta and developer Camouflaj announced that Batman: Arkham Shadow will release next month on October 22nd. This October release window was previously divulged, but a more specified date within the month had yet to be disclosed. For now, the price of Arkham Shadow hasn't been disclosed and it can instead only be wishlisted on the Meta website.

Unreal experiences. Unreal price. The Meta Quest 3S starts at $299.99. https://t.co/S0PiBVJVpN pic.twitter.com/CMnkxy4dqd — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) September 25, 2024

Outside of this launch date announcement, Meta revealed that it's also set to release a whole new version of the Meta Quest 3 that is dubbed the Meta Quest 3S. By comparison to the standard model, the Meta Quest 3S will retail for a much lower cost of $299.99 for its 128GB version and $399.99 for the 256GB iteration. As a result, the investment to enter the Meta Quest 3 ecosystem has fallen drastically, which is surely a lot more palatable to those who simply want to play Batman: Arkham Shadow.

If that wasn't enough, Meta is also running a promotion from now until the end of April 2025 that will give purchasers of the Meta Quest 3S a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. Clearly, Meta heard feedback from Batman fans who expressed interest in Arkham Shadow but were put off by the potential investment that would be needed to play the game. Whether or not this offer moves the needle with those who were previously on the fence remains to be seen, but it's surely a net positive for those looking to play Batman's latest adventure.

