Batman Games Are Their Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

A few Batman games are their lowest price ever thanks to a new sale. These limited-time deals feature, specifically, three different Batman games and are live until December 3. Spanning these three Batman games are three generations of console or, in this case, three generations of Xbox consoles: Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While the Batman games in question are available on other platforms, these specific deals are limited to the Microsoft Store, which consequently means limited to Xbox consoles.

The most notable of these Batman games is Batman: Arkham Knight, which was released back in 2015 by Rocksteady Studios. Right now, on the Microsoft Store it is 85 percent off, which means it is available for a measly $2.99.

The newest Batman game featured is Gotham Knights, which released back in 2022 via WB Games Montreal. Despite being fairly new, it is currently 90 percent off on the Microsoft Store, which means $6.99 rather than $69.99.

The third and final Batman game cheaper than it ever has been before is the Xbox 360 Batman game in question. More specifically, LEGO Batman is currently on sale on the Microsoft Store for $4.99, thanks to a 75 percent discount.

Below, you can read more about all three games and check out official trailers for each as well:

Batman: Arkham Knight

About: “Batman: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion. Developed exclusively for New-Gen platforms, Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile. The highly anticipated addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. In this explosive finale, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city that he is sworn to protect, as Scarecrow returns to unite the super criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman forever.”

Gotham Knights

About: “Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations.

LEGO Batman

About: “When all the villains in Arkham Asylum team up and break loose, only the dynamic duo is bold enough to take them on to save Gotham City. The fun of LEGO, the drama of Batman and the uniqueness of the combination makes for a comical and exciting adventure in LEGO Batman: The Videogame. Play as Batman and his sidekick Robin as you build, drive, swing and fight your way through Gotham City capturing escaped villains including The Joker, Penguin, Scarecrow and more. Then, jump into the story from the other side and play as Batmans foes! Enjoy the power you wield and battle Batman while spreading chaos throughout the city. There is no rest for the good (or evil!).”