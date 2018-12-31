Save 25% on ‘Batman: The Animated Series Gotham Under Siege’ Board Game

It looks like the holiday shopping season finally did in the wildly popular limited edition Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set, which appears to be sold out pretty much everywhere at this point (the standard edition is still available via Walmart at the time of writing). However, fans of the show can still get their hands on the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City Under Siege board game, which is available right here for $37.63 with free shipping. That’s 25% off the original $49.99 price tag and an all-time low.

The official description for the game reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A shadowy organization is pulling the strings of all the criminal groups in Gotham. While the city has never truly been safe, lately the criminal underworld’s unrest has put the city on the precipice of total destruction. It’s up to Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Catwoman, and the Gotham City Police Department to stop the advancing hordes of criminals running wild on the streets, all while still working to uncover the devious plots of Gotham’s greatest villains! Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege has you and up to 4 of your friends playing as Batman and his trusted allies. Each round you’ll face off against a set of story cards all inspired by the first season of Batman: The Animated Series, and roll a pool of dice to complete actions. You’ll need to balance between cleaning up the streets of Gotham and completing story missions in order to protect the city. Let too many civilians fall or buildings be destroyed, and there will be nothing left for Batman to protect! Includes 5 highly detailed miniatures! Game design from Richard Launius (Arkham Horror, Planet of the Apes)! Features all-new artwork from Sean Galloway and Leonardo Ito!“

In other board game deal news, Amazon has Gloomhaven in stock for $114.32 (18% off) at the time of writing. If you love Dungeons & Dragons, this is definitely a game you’ll want to own. It’s also widely considered to be the best board game on the market. The official description reads:

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

• For 1-4 Players

• 60-120 minute playing time

• Co-operative play Euro-inspired tactical combat

• Every turn a player will play two cards out of their hand. Each card has a number in the center, and the number on the first card played will determine their initiative order. Each card also has a top and bottom power, and when it is a player’s turn in the initiative order, they determine whether to use the top power of one card and the bottom power of the other, or vice-versa

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.