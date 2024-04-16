Battlefield 2042 Update 7.1 Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

The latest update for Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 has today been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Following the launch of Season 7 not long ago, DICE and Electronic Arts announced that this would be the final season that the multiplayer shooter would receive. Despite this, that doesn't mean that new patches are expected to slow down any time soon as we have seen with today's rollout.

Downloadable right now, update version 7.1 for Battlefield 2042 makes a handful of notable changes. Primarily, DICE has made some balance changes to various weapons in-game which is headlined by major improvements to shotguns. Other than this, patch 7.1 also happens to usher in the new Crimson Front event for BF2042, which will run until the end of April. Beyond this, patch 7.2 now has a release window and is known to be rolling out in mid-May.

You can find everything that has been changed with today's new update for Battlefield 2042 in the patch notes down below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 7.1 Patch Notes

CHANGELOG

Visual Weapon Recoil

Visual Weapon Recoil improvements were introduced in Season 7, and through your feedback it was clear there must be further refinement of this feature. Update 7.0.1 was a hotfix aimed at resolving some of the core issues, such as the interactions with the Avancys, and as previously communicated Update 7.1.0 will include a wide pass that will correct most of the player reported issues surrounding Visual Weapon Recoil.

Visual recoil on multiple weapons, sights and specific weapon/sight combinations have been adjusted, including deviation of reticle to screen center, on the following weapons: G428, BSV-M, SVK, VCAR, M39 EMR, P90, DM7, DXR-1, RPT-31, PKP-BP, AK 5C, M240B, BFP.50.

Weapon Sights: Raven 4X, TV 2X, Ghost Hybrid 1.25-2.5x, M11 6X, PSO-1M3, BKS 8X, XCE Scope, K8 Holo, Kobra, Reflex, ACOG, SHAN 2.5X, 8R Holo, Fusion Holo.

Sidearms: TV 2X, SHAN, K8 Holo.

Weapons

Scope Glint removed from the XM8 LMG ACOG

XM8 Prototype Underbarrel Launcher crosshair will no longer appear while in Aim Down Sights.

Fixed an issue that could cause the clip ejection sound of the M1 Garand to not play. We've got to protect that iconic sound!

Added scope glint to Default Scope and Ballistic Scope 12x on M95 Sniper

Fixed clipping issues on K30 when using Fusion or DD Holo sights

AK5C

High-Power Ammo: Increased Damage from 25 to 26 under 50 meters

Hipfire recoil pattern changed to have less pull to the right

SCZ-3

SCZ-3 Standard Issue Ammo: Increased Dispersion by an average of 8%

Type 88 LMG

Reduced Recoil and Dispersion by an average of 10%

AKS-74U

Starting accuracy increased by an average of 10%, Horizontal Recoil slightly increased, Rate of Fire has also been adjusted from 650 to 675.

Shotgun Improvements

Update 7.1 introduces a collection of improvements that should now balance shotgun gameplay and provide further emphasis on engaging and tactical gunplay when choosing to use these weapons.

There will now be more of a choice between relying on movement and agility to close up the gap to an enemy and use hipfire, or pre-aiming down sights before turning corners and playing more tactically.

This reduction in effectiveness of hipfire at medium ranges should notably improve balance in CQC-focused areas and maps and require a higher level of skill to get the most out of shotguns.

Shotguns have had their pellet spread adjusted in hipfire and aiming down sights.

Pellet spread will now be tighter when aiming down sights, in most cases with the same spread as previous updates, and slightly tighter in some cases, but when shooting from the hip pellet spread will now be higher.

Pellet spread will now differ between hipfire and aiming down sights, as follows for each weapon:

MCS-880

#01 Buckshot and #00 Buckshot

Aim Down Sights – Same as Update 7.0

Hipfire: 2x Horizontal Spread, 1.5x Vertical Spread compared to Aim Down Sights

#04 Buckshot

Aim Down Sights: 7.0 pellet spread was 3x compared to #01 Buckshot, it will now be 2.5x which results in the pattern being slightly tighter and usable from a bit further away

12M Auto

Default Barrel

Hipfire: 1.5x Horizontal Spread, 1.3x Vertical Spread compared to Aim Down Sights

Shortened Barrel

Aim Down Sights: Spread reduced from 1.5x to 1.25x compared to Default Barrel

Pellet spread on 12M Auto will now also slightly increase when firing quickly

NVK-S22

Hipfire: 1.7x Horizontal Spread, 1.35x Vertical Spread compared to Aim Down Sights

Reload Speed on NVK-S22 has been slightly increased

Super 500

Aim Down Sights – 0.75x Pellet Spread compared to Hipfire

Specialists

Dumb-fired Rocket Launchers such as the Recoilless M5 and the RPG-7V2 will now benefit from an additional rocket. This change will also apply to Crawford's Deep Pockets trait.

Updated the description of the FGM-148 Javelin to reflect its functionality with further clarity.

Increased the size of AT Mines by 5-10% and raised them up to improve visibility.

Vehicles