Shroud Teases Big Battlefield 2042 News

Battlefield 2042 just might be one of this year's most anticipated games, and fans of the series will be happy to know that more news about the first-person shooter might be revealed sometime in the near future. Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek recently teased some inside knowledge he seems to have about the upcoming game. During a recent stream, Shroud addressed the upcoming game from EA DICE, hinting that last week's reveal for the game won't be the last players will see from Battlefield 2042 prior to its launch in October. What exactly that might entail remains a mystery, however.

"Yeah, there's definitely more that Battlefield... DICE, like EA is gonna show. A lot more. I've said too much," Shroud said. The streamer then apologized while pretending to cry, as if to indicate he could get in legal trouble with EA for breaking some kind of embargo.

Battlefield 2042 is set in a future where climate change has decimated the planet, and the majority of satellites have crashed down to Earth. As a result, tensions between the United States and Russia have resulted in a new war. The game will not feature a single-player campaign, instead telling its story through the various multiplayer modes, which include Breakthrough, Conquest, and more.

Hard as it might be to believe, October is just a few short months away, so if EA does plan to publicly reveal more information on Battlefield 2042, there isn't a whole lot of time to do so. EA Play Live is set for July 22nd, which could be the perfect place to reveal more on the game. However, there are a number of other gaming events throughout this summer that the game could appear at. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what else the publisher has in store!

Battlefield 2042 will release October 22nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

