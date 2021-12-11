Battlefield 2042 DLC May Add Back Cut Content

The last few weeks, there have been several reports revealing and detailing various content cut from Battlefield 2042 during development. This week, industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson relayed word that weather events meant to add chaos to maps were once in development for the game but were scrapped in summer 2020 to shift focus purely onto implementing tornadoes. That said, it sounds like this cut content has been saved and may eventually make it into the game via DLC.

“Everything such as volcanos, flooding, and other weather events were scrapped in summer 2020 to focus on the tornados,” said Henderson. “I’ve heard they could return as events in DLC, but we’ll see.”

Unfortunately, this is all Henderson had to say on the matter, and as you would expect, DICE and EA have nothing to say about any of this, and we don’t expect this to change. Meanwhile, it remains unclear just how much post-launch support the game will end up getting. The plan was likely to have robust post-launch support, but the game’s horrid performance and reputation may lead to EA scaling back this support, and you wouldn’t blame it for doing this.

Battlefield 2042 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the controversial 2021 first-person shooter, click here.

“Battlefield 2042 absolutely should have been pushed back by EA and DICE to some point in 2022,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Instead, the version of this game that is currently available has been virtually unplayable for me at times since first releasing. Even beyond this, though, some of the key design changes that DICE has made in Battlefield 2042 don’t feel for the better. Rather than improving on the core Battlefield experience that fans loved with Battlefield 3, 4, or Bad Company 2, 2042 is a bloated husk of its former self that is trying to recapture some semblance of its previous glory. As a fan that has been playing this series for well over a decade, Battlefield 2042 is a massive disappointment that I struggle to think is even worth saving.”