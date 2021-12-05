Battlefield 2042 Leak Reveals Huge Feature Cut Before Launch

A new Battlefield 2042 leak has revealed a huge feature that was sadly cut at some point during development and before the final version of the game released last month on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The leak comes the way of a prominent Battlefield 2042 leaker and insider, Tom Henderson. Taking to Twitter, Henderson revealed that the game’s Orbital map was once far more ambitious than the final product reflects.

According to Henderson, the Orbital map was originally going to have to feature a flood event that would cover parts of the map with flooding. To back up this claim, Henderson provided some concept art showing the feature in action. Of course, this would be very difficult to implement from both a design and technical perspective, which perhaps explains why it never came to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the aforementioned concept art for yourself, again, courtesy of Henderson:

#Battlefield2042's Orbital map was set to feature a flood event depicted in some concept art. pic.twitter.com/40mG76KImS — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 1, 2021

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While there’s little room to doubt the concept art or the reliability of Henderson, it doesn’t change the fact that this isn’t 100 percent confirmed news straight from the horse’s mouth.

Battlefield 2042 is available worldwide via the PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the first-person shooter, click here.

“Battlefield 2042 absolutely should have been pushed back by EA and DICE to some point in 2022,” reads a piece of our official review of the game. “Instead, the version of this game that is currently available has been virtually unplayable for me at times since first releasing. Even beyond this, though, some of the key design changes that DICE has made in Battlefield 2042 don’t feel for the better. Rather than improving on the core Battlefield experience that fans loved with Battlefield 3, 4, or Bad Company 2, 2042 is a bloated husk of its former self that is trying to recapture some semblance of its previous glory. As a fan that has been playing this series for well over a decade, Battlefield 2042 is a massive disappointment that I struggle to think is even worth saving. “