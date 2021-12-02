Battlefield 2042 Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Santa Skin

The new Battlefield 2042 update accidentally revealed some special skins coming to the game in the future. One of these skins is a Santa skin, and it’s been generating considerable backlash. Not only are some players unhappy with the skin itself, claiming it’s out of place, but the bulk of the backlash has been about the fact that skins are in the works while the game is in the state it is. As you may know, Battlefield 2042 is loaded with bugs, suffering from performance issues, and is missing a laundry list of features. As a result, it’s quickly losing its player base and is one of the lowest-rated games of all time. So, again players weren’t pleased to see skins, especially silly skins, being added.

Taking to Twitter, DICE responded to this backlash, explaining that because the game is a live service, skins like these have been in the works for months or, in other words, long before the game launched in such a messy state. That said, DICE also notes it currently has no plans to release the Santa skin or any other holiday-season skin.

“Today some of you accidentally got a glimpse of some Holiday themed cosmetics and we wanted to help clarify their intended usage,” writes an official Twitter account for the game. “Development for Live Service requires us to work months in advance, and enables us to have options when we reach key moments in our first year. Today, we have other priorities, and so whilst we have the skins, we presently have no plans to utilize all of them this Holiday. We also create unique cosmetics for single-time use in special Battlefield Portal modes to further enhance the fantasy in special events. Throughout our live service, you may occasionally encounter these mode-locked cosmetics, which don’t impact the rest of the game. It provides all of us working on Battlefield with exciting new opportunities that let us explore with more creative freedom than before. Having you all along for the journey is something we don’t take for granted, and we’ll be grateful to hear your experience with those modes. Separately, we’ll be starting our weekly missions next week where you’ll be challenged to complete objectives, and be rewarded with new skins Once earned, you’ll gain new items for your Collection and we’ll have new skins available to unlock each week on the road to Season One,”

