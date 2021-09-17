Battlefield 2042 Developer Assures Fans Recent Delay Isn’t Cause for Concern

Electronic Arts and DICE announced earlier this week that it would need to delay Battlefield 2042 from its planned October release date to a new date in November instead. The delay was one that, for some fans, raised a red flag about the current state of Battlefield 2042 and its overall quality when launching later this fall. According to one developer working on the project, though, this change in release date isn’t something that should be a cause for concern.

In a recent message shared on social media, EA’s Jim Hejl commented on the delay that Battlefield 2042 received just a few days back. In Short, Hejl thanked fans for their continued support of the title even in spite of the new launch date. “Hey, I really appreciate all the support from the community regarding the new 2042 dates. It feels good that you trust us,” Hejl said. He went on to say that he believes that the trust that fans have given EA and DICE should be well-placed, because he believes that the overall game is a very good one. “And you should. It’s a solid game. This isn’t my first rodeo. It’s not a project in trouble. It just needs a little longer on the spin cycle. Have faith,” he expressed.

https://twitter.com/jimhejl/status/1438788584178388995

All in all, this message from Hejl is one that should encourage fans who may have been concerned about Battlefield 2042 in recent days. While someone that is working on the game might not be the most objective source of information when it comes to 2042’s overall quality, the fact that this delay is one that isn’t even a full month likely means that the title isn’t in trouble whatsoever. Instead, with the ongoing pandemic still proving to be a problem for many video game publishers around the globe, there’s a good chance that this delay could have purely been for logistical reasons rather than involving anything with the actual game.

If you didn’t happen to hear about the delay of Battlefield 2042 earlier in the week, the game is now poised to release on November 19. When it does arrive, it will be releasing across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

How do you feel about this new message that has come about from Hejl? And do you think that Battlefield 2042 will be a great game when it does end up launching?