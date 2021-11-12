Battlefield 2042 Players Furious Over Another Big Missing Feature

Battlefield fans on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are starting to get their hands on Battlefield 2042 via early access, which has revealed more features missing from the latest installment, including some fairly basic features. Back in October, we relayed word of the dozens of features from previous games missing in the new installment, but most of these features weren’t of extreme consequence. It’s unclear why the game has been gutted of so many features, but players have discovered another, and unlike some of the previous features, it’s very notable.

DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 currently does not have — and will not have at full launch — in-game voice chat. According to DICE, the team is working on having the feature ready for the near future, but right now there are no specifics on when it will be added, and right now, it’s not clear why it’s missing from the game in the first place. Whatever the case, players aren’t happy about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So they removed in-game voice chat and removed the scoreboard that lets us see our individual stats….is this even Battlefield,” said one fan of the news. “Why is this game missing so much basic stuff that other shooters have had in them for decades at this point,” added another fan.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. This includes updates not only when the feature will be added, but if DICE or EA decided to address the backlash the game has been getting since becoming available via early access.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, but is currently playable in early access form on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Battlefield 2042 have been delayed so DICE had more time to add all of the game’s missing features?