Battlefield 2042 Report Claims The Game Is "F****d"

According to a new Battlefield 2042 report, the upcoming first-person shooter -- set to release this October via the PC, PS4, PS5, and trio of modern Xbox consoles -- is in trouble. While everything DICE and EA have shown of the game so far has fans hyped for the first Battlefield game in three years, it remains to be seen if the game will be able to make good on this hype at launch. In order to do this, it has to get two things right at release: servers and anti-cheat. That said, while there's no reason to doubt the servers won't be able to handle the launch, it sounds like the latter may be a problem, or at least that's what a new report from prominent Battlefield 2042 insider Tom Henderson claims.

According to Henderson, a hacker recently relayed word that Battlefield 2042 cheats are already being advertised and driving a lot of interest months before the game is even available. To this end, the hacker claims the game is "f****d."

"I recently spoke with a hacker provider about Battlefield 2042 cheats already being advertised etc., he replied, 'Yeah, that game is f****d. We have seen a 400% rise in website traffic and sign-ups in August over July, with a large amount of that coming from Battlefield 2042 searches'," said Henderson.

As we previously reported, Battlefield 2042 will supposedly make use of an anti-cheat at release, but it sounds like it may not be enough. That said, it remains to be seen if this will be the case. Hackers and cheaters are inevitable. They plague every popular online competitive game. However, they plague others, like Warzone and Rainbow Six Siege, much more than they plague games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. From the sounds of it, Battlefield 2042 could fall into the latter category, but for now, all we can do is wait and see.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on October 22, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on all things Battlefield 2042 -- including not just all of the latest rumors, reports, and leaks, but all of the latest official news -- click here.