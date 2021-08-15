Battlefield 2042 Finally Settles Long-Running Debate Among Fans

✖

A new Battlefield 2042 short film has confirmed that a fan-favorite character from Battlefield 4 is back and will be in Battlefield 2042 in some capacity. Given that the game doesn't boast a single-player campaign, it's unclear just how much the character will be in the game or why they are back. Whatever the case, what we do know is their return has a settled a long-running debate.

If you didn't see the short film, it features Kimble “Irish” Graves, one of Battlefield 4's main characters, and a character who can die at the end of Battlefield 4's single-player campaign depending on a choice players make. Long story short, depending on the decisions of the player, either Irish or another character named Hanna Shuyi die.

Over the years, players have debated which death is the canon death, but now it seems like Battlefield 2042 has settled this debate, as Irish is back, but Hannah isn't. Of course, it's possible she's also back and will be revealed later, but so far this hasn't happened and it seems unlikely, unless EA and co. are about throw all of the series' lore out.

Michael K. Williams is returning to Battlefield 2042 as specialist Kimble “Irish” Graves from Battlefield 4. pic.twitter.com/dFa9xBnKXN — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 12, 2021

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on October 22, 201 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

"Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise." reads an official pitch of the game. "In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal."

For more coverage on the latest Battlefield game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Irish's return?