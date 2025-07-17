Infamous Developer Wants to Return to Series; Remasters Are Possible

Sucker Punch, the developer behind Ghost of Tsushima and the Infamous franchise, is open to returning to its PlayStation superhero series. PlayStation has a lot of great franchises and talent under its belt, but there’s also a lot of pressure on all of them. Each game has to be of a really high caliber as PlayStation fans have come to expect glossy, expensive blockbuster exclusives that feel cinematic. As a result, all of these games take a long time to make and it can mean certain franchises get put on the backburner as they focus on other projects. Naughty Dog, for instance, as put a pause on more Last of Us games as it focuses on other projects.

However, there are games that fans really want to see get made. Resistance 4, a new Killzone, and a new Infamous would all be welcomed games. All three of these franchises made up a big part of the PS3 line-up and Killzone and Infamous helped fill out the first year for the PS4. However, they have all faded away as the studios have moved on to bigger games like Spider-Man, Horizon, and the Ghost games. Ghost of Yotei is the next Sucker Punch game, a natural choice for the developer given the success of Ghost of Tsushima.

Infamous Developer Is Open to Returning to the Series

infamous second son

However, fans really want to see a return to Infamous, the superhero franchise that Sucker Punch created during the PS3 era. It was a really unique take on the genre and one that resonated with players. With the genre having evolved a lot since 2014’s Infamous Second Son and all the leaps in technology, it would be really interesting to see what Sucker Punch could do with it now. Apparently, Sucker Punch is interested in revisiting the Infamous series at some point.

“I would love to work on more Infamous,” said Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox in an interview with Game Informer. “I would love to see a trilogy rerelease, but Sucker Punch is a one game at a time shop, and right now we are very focused on finishing Ghost of Yōtei.

It would also be great if the Infamous games were re-released, like Fox is suggesting. The first two Infamous games aren’t natively available on PS5, making them sort of locked to the PS3. Infamous Second Son is playable on the console through backward compatibility, but it would be great to get the entire trilogy on modern hardware. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it would be great to see a team like Bluepoint put together a collection like that at some point.

It’s unclear what a new Infamous game would look like under Sucker Punch, but maybe this is a subtle tease for a return once Ghost of Yotei is finished. Given the Ghost games are an anthology series, there won’t be a rush to continue that story with a sequel. They are standalone games with new characters, so Sucker Punch has a bit more freedom to go do Infamous if they have an idea worth pursuing. Only time will tell if that happens, though.

Ghost of Yotei will release for PS5 on October 2nd.