Battlefield 5’s Latest Trailer Introduces ‘The Company’

With Gamescom happening this week, we figured that EA would be providing a fresh look at Battlefield V before its open beta kicks off early next month. But instead of just showing off another dose of gameplay, the latest peek at the forthcoming sequel provides an extensive look at "The Company."

What is that, you ask? It's essentially a collection of soldiers, weapons and vehicles that are at your fingertips over the course of the game, which consistently changes with each new mission you take on.

As described by DICE in this Battlefield blog entry, "Battlefield V brings you on an unfolding journey through a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. The Company is your collection of soldiers, weapons, and vehicles, which grow and change along that journey. Through every multiplayer mode your Company stands with you from the very start of your combat tour, ready for a fight.

With nearly every minute spent on the battlefield, you will earn new abilities and customization options that help calibrate your ability to maneuver, exploit, and turn the ever-changing battlefield in your favor. Each choice you make will impact your overall effectiveness on the front, and nearly every gameplay experience will demand a deeper level of strategy from your Company."

The team continued to talk about how you get started. "There will be two multiplayer factions at launch – the British and German armies – that you can build your Company from. You'll be able to create one personalized Company per faction, each containing a set of soldiers and vehicles to tinker with.

Although armies fight for the same goal, each unit stands on their own.

Your Battlefield V accolades and achievements are forever etched in your Company. From each Chapter in Tides of War to every multiplayer mode, your time spent playing Battlefield V contributes to the growth of your Company. Soldiers, weapons, and vehicles can be unlocked and then advanced through deep feature customization, thanks to the five progression ranks: Career, Class, Weapon, Vehicle and Chapter."

The classes -- Assault, Support, Medic, and Recon -- are broken down on the blog page, along with combat roles and other necessary details in terms of getting your Company off the ground. It's a great way to personify your gameplay experience, especially when it comes to competing against other players.

You may be able to give these features a try in a few days when the beta kicks off. We'll let you know what options the team makes available before its launch! In the meantime, check out "The Company" trailer above!

Battlefield V releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.