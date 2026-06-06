Battlefield 6 Console-Only Crossplay Addressed by Developers

Battlefield 6, like many modern multiplayer games, has cross-platform play, meaning players who turn the feature on can link up with those on other pieces of hardware. However, that’s not always preferable, as those on PC can have a competitive edge afforded to them through the fine precision of a mouse. Console-only crossplay for Battlefield 6 is still a going concern and one the developers have finally addressed.

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As discussed on a community update on Electronic Arts’ website, the team talked about crossplay that would only include Xbox Series X|S players and those on PS5. Console-only crossplay exists for RedSec, its free-to-play battle royale component, so it’s only natural to wonder if it’s coming to the base game, too. The developer has apparently been weighing it, but it did not commit one way or another, even if the game already prioritizes matching console users together.

“We have discussed a ‘console-only’ option, but there are drawbacks to having this, mainly, it adds another matchmaking pool for our players,” reads the post. “We do always try to prioritize matching console players with other console players if possible, but will then also allow PC players to join to fill up a server, to avoid long [matchmaking] time.”

The Future of Battlefield 6 Crossplay Is Unclear

Image COurtesy of Electronic Arts

Essentially, it seems as though the studio hasn’t crossed it off the list, but it doesn’t seem like it will be implemented soon, given the drawbacks. By letting players cross available opponents or teammates off a list by taking out the PC crowd, match wait times would be longer, which isn’t ideal. While it’s hard to tell how many players are on each system for both games, RedSec being free-to-play means it likely has a bigger base, meaning dividing it up may not overly skew queue times.

It’s also unclear how big of an impact this would even have on queue times. If players are already disabling crossplay, then they are only linking up with players on their console. If they only cross out PC players, then that opens players up to two consoles.

Regardless, other shooters have addressed this problem. Call of Duty has had input-based crossplay that lets players — regardless of system — link up with those using controllers or mouse and keyboard, letting PC controller users play with those on consoles if they are using a pad. (At least initially, as it would sometimes mix input methods to speed up matchmaking.) Black Ops 6 even received an option in its third season to let console players just matchmake with other console players in ranked modes.

It seems like this will be a continuing concern for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Battlefield 6 players not wanting match with the pinpoint snipers on PC. However, at least those in charge of the shooter are aware of this schism, so it’s not a done deal just yet.

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