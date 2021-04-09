Battlefield 6 Report Has Fans of Battlefield 4 Excited

✖

A new Battlefield 6 report has surfaced and it has Battlefield fans, or more specifically those who love Battlefield 4 in particular, excited. According to rumors and reports from anonymous and credible sources alike, this year's new Battlefield game will be fully revealed in the next several weeks after EA and DICE announced and teased the game back at E3 2020. Since then, the pair have said nothing about the game other than confirming it will release this year. However, the closer we get to this expected reveal, the more details about the game begin to surface, primarily from industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson.

Lately, Henderson has been sharing a plethora of details about the game, including word of a brand new multiplayer feature. This time, Henderson didn't have much to say about the game, but he did reveal it will be a sequel to Battlefield 4. That said, it's unclear if this means a proper sequel or simply a spiritual successor. Whatever the case, this is great news for those that love Battlefield 4, which is many.

Adding to this, Henderson reveals that your specialist unit in the game will consist of soldiers from the other fallen superpowers, or in other words, soldiers not from the United States of America or Russia.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. As always, be sure to take what is here with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable on countless occasions, especially when it comes to Battlefield, it doesn't change the fact that everything here is unofficial and subject to change.

Battlefield 6 is expected to release sometime this holiday season via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on it, click here or peep the relevant links below:

Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this rumor or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Battlefield 6?