A new Battlefield 6 survey may have just dropped some major hints about the new Battlefield game coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year. Over on Twitter, Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has relayed word of a recent Battlefield 6 survey EA sent to players which asked recipients about a variety of things, such as a free-to-play element, which would almost certainly be for a battle royale mode.

The survey also mentions a Battle Pass, which also means it more or less mentions seasons of content. Beyond this, it also asks players about a platoon/clan system, evolving maps, and weapon blueprints. That said, as Henderson notes, none of this confirms any or all of this is coming to Battlefield 6. What it does confirm is that EA and DICE have everything above on the table, and depending on the results of this survey, some or all of this will be injected into the game. In other words, it's a feeler.

Right now, EA and DICE haven't said much of note about Battlefield 6 other than that it's releasing this year. In the past rumors have hinted at much of the above, especially a free-to-play battle royale experience akin to Warzone.

Although this does not confirm anything for the next Battlefield title, EA's recent player survey asked players about: - Battle Pass

- Platoon / Clan System

- A F2P element

- Evolving maps

- Weapon blueprints These questions were directly tied to the Battlefield franchise. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 26, 2021

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE haven't commented on the speculation the survey has created. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.