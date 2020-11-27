Battlefield 6 Insider Responds to Leak With Good News

✖

A Battlefield 6 insider has responded to the latest rumor about the next-gen game with some good news. Back in June, at EA Play, EA and Dice revealed the next Battlefield game, which is releasing holiday 2021, presumably via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Since its reveal though, EA and DICE haven't said a word about the game, leaving Battlefield fans desperate for more information. Unfortunately, this desperation has not been satisfied with official news, but the game is in the news again thanks to a recent rumor from Anton Logvinov, an industry insider who recently claimed that while the game is in good shape and playing well, it's not something fans will want it to be.

Responding to this rumor, another industry insider, Tom Henderson -- best known for their Call of Duty leaks and inside information -- suggested fans shouldn't worry and that the game is exactly what fans want from the franchise.

"As a long time fan of the Battlefield franchise, I honestly don't know why Anton said what he said about the next Battlefield title," said Henderson. "I do believe it's what fans want."

Henderson continued, noting that feedback from third parties has been very positive compared to recent installments.

"There's obviously going to be some concern because of Battlefield V, but I believe everything they are doing this time around is going to be what fans want. Feedback from third parties has been overwhelmingly positive compared to previous installments. But don't expect a reveal until Spring."

As you can see, Henderson suggests we won't get a reveal until Spring, which likely means the only time we will hear about the game until then is if a new rumor or leak surfaces.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official information, but now there are, to a degree, conflicting reports about the game from two credible sources.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor DICE have commented on any of this alleged information, and it's unlikely either will. However, if either does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Battlefield 6?