New Battlefield 6 Rumor Has Fans Worried

A new Battlefield 6 rumor has PlayStation, Xbox, and PC fans of the game a bit worried. Back in June, EA announced the next installment in the Battlefield series, and at the time, revealed a very brief and unrevealing look at the next-gen game. Since then, we haven't seen or even heard anything about the game outside of one EA investor call, where the publisher announced the game is releasing sometime holiday 2021, presumably via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Fast-forward to this week, and a new rumor has Battlefield fans talking and worried. According to industry insider, Anton Logvinov, who most notably leaked that Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC, Battlefield 6 plays wells, but it's not something fans will want it to be.

It's unclear what exactly this means, but it suggests that while Battlefield may be a great game, it won't be a great Battlefield game, which is to suggest, not a classic Battlefield game. Of course, this tease is creating a ton of speculation, much of which is suggesting this means the game's setting will either be modern-day or in the future, the latter of which will definitely be controversial among hardcore Battlefield fans.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that nothing here is official. And it's important to remember there's a bit of subjectivity to the claim as well.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor DICE have commented on this rumor and it's unlikely either will, as both have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors of this ilk. If either or both do provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

