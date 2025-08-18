Battlefield Players Can Now Earn Over 20 Battlefield 6 Rewards Before Launch

If you’re looking forward to Battlefield 6, there’s a ton of rewards you can earn before launch to be fully kitted out on day one. It’s looking like Battlefield 6 is going to be one of the biggest games of 2025, if not the biggest depending on how Call of Duty shakes out this year. The EA shooter franchise has always had a strong presence, but it has never been the number one best selling game of the year. Battlefield 1 came really close, but was beat out by Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare which had the benefit of packaging a highly anticipated remaster of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. However, Battlefield 6‘s beta broke records.

The game showed a lot of promise during its beta and has fans buzzing. While many are bummed about the beta now being over and having to wait for October to play more. EA and Battlefield Studios aren’t letting the end of the beta kill the momentum on Battlefield 6. They are playing their cards in a very smart way by allowing players the chance to earn rewards in the final game before it even releases by still engaging with the Battlefield franchise.

It appears that Battlefield Studios is sending Battlefield 2042 out with a big bang. Although the game launched in a really rough state and wasn’t what people wanted, the team stuck with it. For years later, Battlefield 2042 is in a much better state and it seems like they’re using that to their advantage. As part of the game’s final big content update before Battlefield 6 releases, players can partake in a free battle pass that allows them to earn over 20 different rewards that can be used in Battlefield 6, including skins. Other rewards include items for 2042 that pay tribute to the history of the franchise with skins that resemble characters from past games, calling cards that are nods to iconic memes, and much more.

Additionally, a reimagining of the franchise’s Iwo Jima map has also been added to Battlefield 2042. Players can play with new toys as well including 2 new jets, a LYNX sniper rifle that is offered to anyone who played the Battlefield 6 beta, and an unlockable KFS2000 via the free battle pass. Ultimately, it’s a great celebration of the history of the Battlefield franchise that also leads perfectly into Battlefield 6 this fall.

Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.