Battlefield 6 Has a Challenge That’ll Take the Entire Beta to Complete

The second Battlefield 6 open beta is ongoing until August 17th, and over 300,000 players are jumping in. While this can cause long queue times, players are waiting in line for a chance to play EA’s latest title in the series. However, this is not the true challenge of Battlefield 6’s open beta. No, it is the challenges within the game, and one in particular will be difficult to complete. With brand new challenges this weekend, players only have a limited time to complete this challenge. Those looking to complete all the open beta’s challenges need to focus hard on this one in order to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are various types of challenges available in Battlefield 6’s open beta. Some are specific to classes, while others are general challenges like getting kills and assists. However, one challenge requires players to do a specific task within a certain game mode, and it isn’t an easy one.

Battlefield 6’s Breakthrough Rush Challenge Is a Nightmare

image by comicbook.com

Battlefield 6’s Breakthrough Rush challenge asks players to capture 15 sectors. While this doesn’t sound overly difficult, the restrictions surrounding this challenge make it hard. Capturing sectors is only possible in the Attack and Defend game mode, and this is where the trouble begins.

Only players on the Attackers’ side can capture sectors. This means that only half the time you play this game mode can you work toward the challenge. To make matters worse, to capture a sector, you need to capture two points or arm bombs at two points. This has to be repeated 15 times in order to complete Breakthrough Rush.

But that isn’t all. Attack and Defend isn’t always available in the Battlefield 6 open beta. With rotating game modes, players have even less time to complete this challenge in the four days the beta is available. Prioritizing Attack and Defend when the game mode is available is the best way to complete the challenge. It may even be worth backing out if you get placed on a Defending side and rejoining a game.

Those who complete the Breakthrough Rush challenge in Battlefield 6’s open beta will be rewarded with the Dominion Weapon Package. It will be available to players in the full game and is not available for use in the open beta. While it won’t improve your gameplay, the design on it is a nice way to commemorate completing this challenge.

The Battlefield 6 open beta is live now. The full game will release this fall on October 10th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.