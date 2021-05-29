Battlefield 6 Details Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

Ahead of next month's reveal trailer, new details on Battlefield 6 have leaked online, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker. Over on Twitter, Henderson provided a laundry list of unofficial details on the game, including word that it takes place after the events of Battlefield 4 in a near-future setting during "the next world war." And who's at the center of this world war? Well, not the US and China, but the US and Russia, a very safe power struggle video games have tapped into for years. Within this struggle, players will apparently play an elite unit hired by both sides.

Adding to this, Henderson relays word the game will have modes that will support up to 128 players and that players will get unique perks.

Lastly, Henderson relays word of an alpha coming July, which could be announced at EA Play, though it's also possible it will be held for a stealth release.

"The Battlefield Alpha should be July, with the announcement being made at EA Play," said Henderson. "Could be an 'Oh and the Battlefield Alpha is available to play right now' type of deal at the end of the event.

- Near future setting

- Takes place after Battlefield 4

- The "next world war"

- USA vs Russia

- 128 players

- You're an elite unit hired by these superpowers

- Player classes get unique perks Etc. And more :) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 28, 2021

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE haven't commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change as they've both remained silent throughout every leak, rumor, and report so far. However, if for some reason it does change, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reliable, it doesn't change the fact that this is all unofficial and subject to change.

Battlefield 6 is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter from EA and DICE -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.