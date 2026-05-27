After 10 Years, The Witcher 3 Is Officially Getting New DLC (Here’s Everything We Know So Far)

Rumors about a new DLC for the 11-year-old RPG The Witcher 3 have been circulating for over a year at this point. Just yesterday, speculation intensified after developer CD Projekt Red announced an upcoming stream celebrating the last Witcher 3 expansion, Blood and Wine. That DLC, also the last major expansion for the game, is turning 10 this year. But ahead of that May 28th Stream, CD Projekt Red decided to let the cat out of the bag early. The rumors are true: The Witcher 3 is officially getting brand-new DLC in 2027.

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Early in the morning on May 27th, the official @TheWitcher account dropped the news. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past is real, and it’s a brand-new expansion for the iconic RPG set to release in 2027. In replies to the original post, the team notes they did originally plan to make this reveal during the May 28th stream, but plans have changed. Now, The Witcher fans can stop dreaming, because the long-rumored DLC for the third and arguably best game in the series is really happening.

What We Know About The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past So Far

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red and Fools Theory

Given that CD Projekt Red only just confirmed that this DLC is real, details are pretty thin on the ground so far. But we do know a few things. The Songs of the Past DLC is being co-developed by CD Projekt Red and Fools Theory. It is set to release in 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Beyond that, fans are told to “stay tuned for more information in late summer.”

The post also gives us a look at some new key art for the DLC, along with an official logo. From the sounds of it, the May 28th anniversary stream may not tell us much more about the upcoming expansion. Instead, more info will be headed our way a bit further down the line. Still, if you want to celebrate all things The Witcher 3 and hear about this upcoming DLC all over again, be sure to tune into the special anniversary stream for The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine on May 28th at 11 AM ET.

Regardless of what else we learn in the upcoming stream, one thing is for sure. At long last, we know that 10 years after the final DLC for The Witcher 3, the game is getting a fresh expansion that expands on Geralt’s story once again. And given that we still don’t know when we’ll be getting The Witcher 4, that’s pretty good news.

Medallion's humming… that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past! ⚔️



This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more. It’s being co-developed with @Fools_Theory… pic.twitter.com/rrcPXppgdc — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 27, 2026

In preparation for the upcoming DLC, CD Projekt Red also confirmed that the PC version of the game is getting a system requirement update. The minimum specs have been tweaked to reflect what will be needed to run the new content that will be added when Songs of the Past arrives in 2027. You can check out the updated minimum PC spec requirements via the CD Projekt Red support post. If your current setup isn’t going to cut it, keep in mind that the DLC will also be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

What do you hope to see from Geralt’s new adventure in Songs of the Past? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!