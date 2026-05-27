Dragon Quest 12 Reappears After Years of Silence With Big Changes

At long last, Square Enix has provided a new update on Dragon Quest 12 after years of silence. All the way back in 2021, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate was revealed to be in development. The next entry in the storied RPG series was said to be darker in tone than past entries, which excited plenty of fans around the globe. Unfortunately, we’ve now learned that The Flames of Fate has essentially been canceled, with a new version of Dragon Quest 12 taking place.

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Revealed as part of a new stream dedicated to the future of the Dragon Quest series, Square Enix shared that it has rebooted its development on Dragon Quest 12. As a result, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is no longer being made, with the game’s new subtitle being Dragon Quest 12: Beyond Dreams. Because of the development restarting, those at Square Enix said that the game won’t be coming for a pretty long time, so they encouraged fans to be patient.

Despite this, an initial look at Dragon Quest 12: Beyond Dreams was provided in a teaser trailer. The video, which isn’t a very extensive one, gives a brief look at some of the main characters who will appear throughout the story. And speaking of the story, the narrative is said to center around “a young hero who’s beset by strange visions in their sleep.” Further details beyond this weren’t provided, but it was confirmed that the character designs of Akira Toriyama and the music of Koichi Sugiyama would once again be featured in the game, just like with every previous Dragon Quest entry.

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While it’s perhaps disappointing that we’ll never end up getting the original version of Dragon Quest 12, this move by Square Enix isn’t all that surprising. Given how long it had been since we last received news on The Flames of Fate, it suggested that there was some turmoil behind the scenes with the game’s development. For work on the project to have been entirely rebooted is a bit unexpected, but it’s still good to hear that it’s in development all the same.

For now, Square Enix hasn’t provided a release window for Dragon Quest 12: Beyond Dreams, nor has it confirmed platforms that it will launch on. Whenever we learn more about the game in the future, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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