Rumor: Battlefield V Will Get Huge Focus At EA’s Play Event

E3 is just a few months away, but Electronic Arts has its own plans in motion, as it’ll once again be holding its annual EA Play event, just a few miles down from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The event will take place from June 9-11 at the Hollywood Palladium, and it promises to be the place where the company makes its big reveals for the year. Not surprisingly, it looks like the heavily rumored Battlefield 5 will be getting the main focus.

A new banner image has suddenly appeared on Reddit, indicating that the forthcoming sequel to DICE’s hit series will indeed be at the event. It’s unknown as to what capacity, but the last time the publisher had a Battlefield game at EA Play, it had an enormous multiplayer set-up, as well as a trailer reveal. It would make sense if Battlefield 5 followed suit.

A lot of details have come out about the game thus far, including how the only Microtransactions it’ll have will be cosmetic (compared to the loot box system that ran wild in several games last year, including EA’s own Star Wars: Battlefront II), and, like Call of Duty: WWII before it, it’ll take place in the heart of World War II, but offer a unique point of view.

Electronic Arts hasn’t said anything officially about Battlefield 5 yet, so take this rumor with a grain of salt. That said, the image, which you can see below, does look like it’s official, complete with the EA Play logo and the game’s logo right next to it. There’s a good chance that EA will introduce the title somewhere over the next few weeks, with a “full reveal” expected during the event.

For now, all we can do is hope that this’ll be the biggest, best Battlefield game yet. After all, Battlefield 1 set one hell of a standard for the series back in 2016, but there’s all sorts of ways that Battlefield 5 can improve upon the formula. We’ll see what rolls our way this June.

Battlefield 5 will reportedly arrive later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

