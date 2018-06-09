Battlefield V Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Electronic Arts has officially kicked off the E3 2018 festivities and fans of the mega publisher, especially their FPS series Battlefield, are looking forward to getting closer and closer to getting their own game time in. Since its reveal back in May, long-time fans and newcomers to the series were intrigued by the unique customization and new features, as well as excited to return back to the World War II historical setting in-game. Now we’ve got an even closer look with an EA Play trailer showing off the game’s new Grand Operations multiplayer mode.

During the presentation at EA Play, the game’s presenters stressed the importance of the updated destruction system that’ll make hiding behind structures futile when up against a tank or similar weapon. They also reiterated the absence of loot boxes and premium packs when the game launches in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to DICE earlier this month, “There’s one key thing to know about Battlefield V: your squad will be more important than ever. Staying close to your squad, communicating with it, and playing well with it – this will all pay off. To facilitate this, you’ll be automatically placed in a squad when jumping into Battlefield V (though you can leave it if you want). We’re improving the communication options, so regardless of where you are – in game or in a loading screen – you’ll be able to chat with your squad mates.”

The team also previously discussed how this game was going to be more personal than ever before, mentioning “We’re also adding a short physical interaction to the revive, meaning that you will be face-to-face with your teammate – no matter which end of the syringe you’re on. Seeing the face of your buddy (not to mention seeing each other’s visual customizations) will hopefully be a cool little moment. You’ll be able to revive from many angles, meaning you’re putting yourself less in harm’s way.”

When discussing the importance of a good squad, they added, “Speaking of revives brings us to another new addition: dragging a teammate to safety. Say you’re playing on a high-octane map and a downed teammate is calling for help from a meat grinder area. Going for a revive in this situation has historically been a suicide mission. Your odds will be a lot better in Battlefield V. Run to your teammate, drag him to safety, and revive behind cover. You’ll feel like a hero (and score some more squad points).”

What do you think of the latest footage for the upcoming game? How do you think the latest Battlefield stacks up to previous entries? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and don’t forget to stay tuned because we’re covering E3 live this year – boots on ground, gamers!

Battlefield V will be releasing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on October 19th.