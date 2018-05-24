Gamers Can’t Stop Poking Fun at the Kratos Lookalike in Battlefield V

The Battlefield V reveal was impressive, despite being much more low-key when compared to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal earlier this month. Between the announcement of no Premium Pass, the intense customization, and added features like the Grand Operations – there is a lot to be excited about! Even still, many gamers couldn’t help but to notice one of the characters looks awfully familiar. That, or they’re like me and just have God of War on the brain. No matter, the latest hilarious bout of internet reactions will have you screaming, “BOY!”

The character in question:

It’s ya boi, Kratos! Though, to be fair – not every white man with a beard looks like God of War’s most recent version of Kratos, but that war paint placement does wonders for the comparison. With all the customization options, bonus points to DICE if there’s a “BOY” easter egg. 11/10, would play.

Not sure how I feel about this new direction, was hoping they’d keep Norse Mythology :/ https://t.co/5S1AGF4ZTc — Joe (@itsthatonenerd) May 23, 2018

FIRE IN THE HOLE BOY https://t.co/ckiCoZNlgJ — Guilherme Brasil (@gui_obrasil) May 23, 2018

Battlefield V.

Starring Kratos and JessicaGamer221, premieres on Netflix in October.#BattlefieldV pic.twitter.com/0JWPXK5krc — Pagore🐝 (@PagoreBee) May 23, 2018

The reactions are just too good. Makes you wonder if the ‘dad jokes’ will be one of the features players can customize to make their characters feel more personal. Just saying, DICE, there’s potential.

Jokes aside, the customization looks really awesome for the game coming this October. For those that can’t wait to get their custom fix in, there’s even more good news! DICE is doing away with how they usually handle their post-launch services. EA tells us, “Tides of War is DICE’s new approach to live services, where players will set out on an epic journey with their Company in unexpected battles throughout World War 2. There will be no premium pass, all players will have access to the same maps and modes, keeping the community unified as they progress through Battlefield V. In Tides of War, their journey through World War 2 will grow through themed experiences that will include events and all-new ways to play like Grand Operations, while also unlocking the latest themed rewards such as weapons and vehicles to further shape their Company.”

Battlefield V

will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC. Don’t miss out, boy!