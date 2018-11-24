‘Battlefield V’ Players Can Headbutt Enemies to Death

Battlefield V gives players all sorts of weapons and tools to use to eliminate their opponents, and one of those options is a head-to-head attack where you headbutt an opponent.

Players noticed the unique headbutting animation that happens when an opponent is attacked in close quarters under the right circumstances. Sharing a clip of the headbutt kill in action to the Battlefield V subreddit where players have been discussing the game, a user showed off the clip below that shows a player approaching an opponent who’s prone on the ground before ending them with a swift headbutt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

via Gfycat

The opponent who got headbutted had a helmet on as well, but putting realism aside for a moment, it’s still a welcome feature to have a variety of melee kill animations instead of just a quick whack to the back of the head or a knife slash that may or may not have actually made contact with the enemy.

Other players have pointed out that this isn’t the only type of melee attack animation they’ve seen when eliminating opponents. From using shovels to using knives to approaching an enemy end ending them with their bare hands, players are already finding that there are all sorts of different melee animations that play depending on the position of the player and their enemy.

Battlefield V is now fully available for everyone who wants it now that it’s moved past all its many release dates and was fully released on November 20th, many more players can start experimenting with these kill animations to see what they can find. The game doesn’t have all the content it’ll eventually get such as the battle royale mode that’s coming in the future, but it’s still an enjoyable Battlefield experience according to our review. You can read an excerpt of that review below and see the full critique here to figure out if the game is for you.

“So, thus far, Battlefield V is a jam-packed entry in the series. Not my favorite and not perfect, by any means — I would’ve preferred a better approach to combat with some War Stories, as well as a little better balancing with multiplayer difficulty. But it’s got an excellent presentation that holds up in about every corner, along with gameplay that delivers for both single and multiplayer. And there are modes aplenty, provided you’ve got some good friends to play with — some of these random Battlefield experts may leave you feeling a little bit of misery.”

[via VG247]